Govt turns to bananas as rice plunges

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan urges farmers to grow bananas to supplement their income.

The government will encourage rice farmers to grow bananas to supplement their income as rice prices continue to fall, said Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan on Thursday.

Responding to a question by People's Party (PP) MP Narongdech Ularnkul on the government's plan to help shore up rice prices in the market, Mr Pichai said prices are on a downward trend due to an oversupply. As such, he said the government is looking at other valuable crops that farmers could easily grow and profit from.

One crop that was being considered was bananas, he said, noting banana trees have high yields and are in high demand in foreign markets, including Japan, where the demand for bananas has been estimated to be as high as one million tonnes per year.

At present, Thailand produces about 8,000 tonnes of bananas per year, about 2,000 tonnes of which could be exported, said Mr Pichai, before calling it a "substantial opportunity" for Thai farmers.

The plan, however, was met with scepticism from Mr Narongdech, who called on Mr Pichai to consult the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry first before urging rice farmers to switch to planting bananas.

He said Mr Pichai response didn't answer his question and said he doubted the government's commitment to help farmers overcome the problem.

He said Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira was appointed to lead the National Rice Policy and Management Committee, a role traditionally held by the prime minister.

"Doesn't our Generation-Y prime minister care about farmers?" he said.

Mr Pichai said the government is looking to release stockpiles of rice through rice sale agreements with several countries in Africa, as well as China.

The ministry will also seek talks with India and Vietnam on how to shore up rice prices, said Mr Pichai.

Mr Pichai also a proposal to support rice prices — by offering farmers an additional 1,000 baht per tonne for off-season rice — has been drafted.

It will be submitted to the cabinet next week.

The Internal Trade Department had previously said that given current market prices, farmers could expect about 9,500 baht per tonne of rice.