Ramadan violence fears after Yala blast

Security has been tightened in Yala province, following a pipe bomb attack on a police box next to a railroad crossing in Muang district which left six Muslims injured on Wednesday night.

It was ordered by the provincial police chief while police yesterday continued hunting for at least two suspects dressed in black who were caught on a security camera throwing two pipe bombs at the police box, a frequent attack target, police said yesterday.

Pol Maj Gen Nathakon Kanchanaphon, chief of Yala police, said evidence had been collected from the scene, while footage from security cameras were being used to track the attackers, who were still at large last night.

Situated in the centre of Muang district, the police box is close to both a train station and a morning market that are usually crowded early in the morning and less so later in the day.

One of the bombs was a dud, while the other went off injuring three men and three women who were Muslim residents passing by at a time many Muslims go out shopping for food after breaking their daily Ramadan fast.

The attack has raised fears the Islamic holy month in this southern border province could be marred by more violence. Ramadan began at the weekend.

"Since there were frequent attacks in this location in the past, this incident is especially worrisome," said one woman vendor who arrived at the market yesterday morning.

"I looked all around my stall in case there was another bomb which had been left there," she said.

One intelligence report said a group of separatists is plotting violence, including bomb and shooting attacks against state officials in Yala. Few other details were available.

And since this Ramadan coincides with the anniversary of the founding of the Barisan Revolusi Nasional Melayu-Patani (BRN) rebel group on March 13, security agencies in Yala are being told to brace for more violence, the report said.