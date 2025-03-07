DSI to limit Senate probe

Listen to this article

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai (right) chairs the special cases board at the Ministry of Justice on Feb 25. Looking on is Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong (second from right). (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Department of Special Investigation's (DSI) special cases board refused to look into claims of criminal association related to last year's Senate election but agreed to investigate allegations of money laundering.

The board, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, met on Thursday to decide whether to launch an investigation into alleged collusion in the election.

Some of the claims include criminal association, listed under the Criminal Code, as well as offences listed under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, according to sources.

The 18-member board voted 11-4, with three abstentions, to investigate only claims of money laundering as a DSI probe found that more than 300 million baht was spent to allegedly fix votes in the election, in violation of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, the sources said.

The next step will be for DSI chief Pol Maj Yutthana Praedam to set up a team of investigators to handle the case. They can order the freezing of assets suspected of being linked to the money laundering concerns.

If they find additional evidence pointing to criminal association in the Senate election, the DSI can also launch a probe into those allegations, the sources said.

Any claims related to Senate election law violations will be handled separately by the Election Commission (EC), they added.

Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong, who supervises the DSI, said after the meeting that the DSI will also work with public prosecutors to ensure the investigation is handled efficiently.

Pol Col Tawee said the DSI investigators will now summon suspects for questioning and investigate the trail of money used in the alleged vote-fixing.

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul on Thursday dismissed claims the DSI's decision to not investigate criminal association was linked to a meeting between party founder Newin Chidchob and former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Sunday.

"You should ask the Justice Minister about the DSI's decision," Mr Anutin said. "I have nothing to do with any of the senators."

On Wednesday, Mr Anutin admitted Mr Newin met Thaksin on Sunday. However, he dismissed claims they met to clear the air amid rumours of a growing rift between the ruling Pheu Thai Party and Bhumjaithai.

The meeting at Thaksin's residence in Bang Phlat district came following reports about the alleged collapse of another meeting at a hotel in Bangkok on Feb 24 to discuss ways to resolve the purported rift.

Mr Anutin said he invited Mr Newin to the meeting to discuss the upcoming no-confidence debate against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, government policies, and the casino-entertainment complex project.

Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai are said to have clashed over several key issues in recent months. Those include the size of the majority required to pass the charter amendment referendum, the casino complexes and the push to amend Section 256 of the constitution, which would pave the way for a charter rewrite.

It is widely speculated the DSI's probe into alleged collusion in the Senate election is targeted at the so-called "blue faction" -- a group of senators linked to Bhumjaithai.

In a message on Facebook former election commissioner Somchai Srisutthiyakorn said the money-laundering probe will take about a year.