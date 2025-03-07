Interpol target held in raid

A Chinese national who was listed in an Interpol Red Notice for duping victims out of 15 billion baht in China was finally arrested after running a gang issuing fake ID cards for extortion in Thailand.

Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) inspector-general, briefed the media yesterday about the Crime Suppression Division's crackdown on the gang's activities.

The operation took place on Wednesday at 11 locations in Nakhon Ratchasima, Roi Et, Kalasin, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Chon Buri and Bangkok.

During the raids, officers arrested Li Zhijun, a 43-year-old Chinese national, and his wife Aye Sant, a 30-year-old Myanmar national, at their house in Sri Racha district in Chon Buri under warrants issued by the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.

They were charged with colluding in fraud, among other matters.