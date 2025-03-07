Bridge sought after boy dies

The family of an 11-year-old boy killed at a pedestrian crossing in Sa Kaeo are urging authorities to build a pedestrian bridge to boost safety.

The tragedy took place at 10.45am on Tuesday when a car hit the boy, identified only as Nong Dan and Pornchai, a 50-year-old man, as they were crossing the road with others at a pedestrian crossing in front of Sa Kaeo Crown Prince Hospital in Muang district.

Both were seriously injured. Nong Dan later died of his injuries, while Mr Pornchai remains under close observation in the ICU.

Following the incident, the family and local community have urged authorities to improve pedestrian safety by constructing a pedestrian bridge in the area, which houses several key offices.

Police said the driver was charged with reckless driving causing death and she could face additional charges.

According to witnesses, other vehicles had slowed down to stop for the pedestrians to cross but the car that hit the victims approached at high speed and didn't stop, striking two of them.

Last month in Bangkok, a motorcycle hit a 68-year-old South Korean tourist at a pedestrian crossing outside the Kidney Institute Hospital on Phaya Thai Road in Ratchathewi district.

It was the same pedestrian crossing where an ophthalmologist was killed by a motorcyclist while crossing the street two years earlier.

In another incident, a student using a pedestrian crossing outside a school in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district was injured when a car ran a red light.