Ex-PAO chief to face trial for murder

Listen to this article

Sunthorn: Held in Bangkok prison

Former Prachin Buri Provincial Administration Organisation (PAO) chief Soonthorn Vilawan and seven of his associates will face a court trial over their alleged involvement in the killing of Chaimet Sitsanitpong, aka "Sor Jor Tong", Mr Soonthorn's adopted son.

Sakkasem Nisaiyok, a spokesman for the Office of the Attorney-General, yesterday provided an update on progress in the case against the eight suspects.

The other seven suspects were identified as Thanasarankorn Techathanatchot, Saksit Chinwong, Thanapat Songsang, Apisit Sodchuen, Sitthichai Sriphakdee, Phatthanon Boonchu and Minyarat Phacharamarnkul.

Chaimet was fatally shot at a house belonging to Mr Soonthorn, then PAO chief, on the night of Dec 11.

The victim was the adopted son of Mr Soonthorn, an influential figure in the province and also the biological father of former deputy education minister Kanokwan Vilawan.

The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) said more than 130 witnesses have been questioned as part of the investigation.

The male suspects are currently held at Bangkok Remand Prison, while the woman, Ms Minyarat, is being detained at the Central Women's Correctional Institution after the case was transferred from local police to the CSD.

Law enforcement agents believe that the shooting of Chaimet was politically motivated.

Local sources said Chaimet was once considered the right-hand man of Mr Soonthorn, whose family has dominated Prachin Buri politics for decades.

Chaimet had supported his wife, Napaphat Anchasanichamon, in running for the PAO chairmanship under the Pheu Thai Party during an election, while Mr Soonthorn backed a rival candidate from the Bhumjaithai Party, the reports say.

After a committee appointed by the OAG's Criminal Litigation Office reviewed the investigation report, it resolved to file the case with the Criminal Court in Bangkok.

The charges filed against the suspects include colluding in criminal activities, illegal possession of firearms and carrying firearms in public without permission.

Others are premeditated murder, ordering others to commit premeditated murder and aiding premeditated murder.

The murder case was officially filed at the Criminal Court yesterday afternoon.