Farmers' land allocation cut

Listen to this article

The government has reduced its target for land allocations for farmers this year from 22 million rai to 17 million rai due to land disputes in some areas.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives is accelerating implementation of the government's policy to allocate agricultural land to farmers in the land reform areas using Sor Por Kor 4-01 land certificates, deputy government spokesman Anukul Prueksanusak said yesterday.

The previous goal was to provide 22 million rai to farmers across the country.

However the Agricultural Land Reform Office (Alro) discovered land disputes covering about 5 million rai, prompting the reduced target.

In this context, the Alro would strengthen land ownership rights so farmers can use the land certificates to get funding to further develop the land, Mr Anukul said.

The Alro has the Agricultural Land Reform Fund, founded in 1975 to promote land reform and farmer sustainability, he said.

Last year, about 500,000 farmers applied to use the fund.

"For fiscal year 2025, the fund plans to support twice as many farm title deed applications as it did last year, with a target of 1.06 million," Mr Anukul said.

The Alro previously altered its regulations to reflect current societal changes.

These include criteria, procedures, and conditions for selecting and allocating land to farmers, transfer or inheritance, lease or hire-purchase rights, according to Mr Anukul.

This is being implemented so that the office can manage various land problems that may arise during operations in a methodical and efficient manner, Mr Anukul added.