Deporting 40 Uyghurs 'best option'

Listen to this article

(Photo: Reuters)

As no other country made a firm commitment to welcome the ethnic Uyghurs detained in China for over a decade, deporting them to China was the best solution, according to Russ Jalichandra, a vice-minister for foreign affairs.

Mr Russ remarked on the government's decision to deport 40 Uyghurs to China a week ago, after a meeting with the House Committee on National Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy and National Reform.

He said the decision was based on a formal request from the Chinese authorities that included written safety guarantees.

Even if a third country were willing to accept them, it should have discussed this and negotiated with the Chinese government so Thailand could act on it, he added.

Mr Russ dismissed concerns about the Uyghurs' safety. "This is just a belief by people that must be proven further," he said.

"However, the Chinese government is ready to allow monitoring after the Uyghurs are received, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will discuss inviting representatives from the Chularatchamontri Office to monitor [them]," he added.

Comparing last week's decision to a previous case of Uyghurs being deported to China 11 years ago, Mr Russ said the situation in their home region of Xinjiang in westernmost China is different now than it was in the past.

Moreover, their safety has been certified in writing by the Chinese government, which gives Thailand confidence and the ability to follow up on their condition later, he said.

Following the deportation, several foreign embassies issued travel warnings about Thailand.