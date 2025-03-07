House grills Social Security Office over benefits policy

Listen to this article

The House Committee on Health yesterday criticised the Social Security Office (SSO) for allegedly providing healthcare benefits that fall short of those offered under the universal healthcare scheme, despite members' contributions to the Social Security Fund (SSF).

The panel had invited various agencies to clarify discrepancies in healthcare coverage between SSF members and those covered by the universal healthcare scheme managed by the National Health Security Office (NHSO).

Chalermchai Kulalert, a member and Bangkok MP from the People's Party, questioned the allocation of funds for healthcare expenses by the SSO and the NHSO.

He said while the NHSO allocates 3,856 baht per person annually, the SSO spends 4,400 baht per person per year, a difference of 500 baht, with the first, however, appearing to provide more comprehensive benefits.

Dr Alongkot Maneekat, a member and Nakhon Phanom MP for the Bhumjaithai Party, urged the SSO to improve its work and adapt to the changing needs of SSF members.

Responding to the committee's criticism, an SSO representative insisted the office had put more effort over the past year into enhancing healthcare benefits for social security subscribers.

The latest change has allowed SSF subscribers to access treatment for five major diseases within 15 days, and the SSO and NHSO have worked together to improve benefits and services for all, the representative said.

Meanwhile, Varaporn Suwanwela, deputy secretary-general of the NHSO, said the NHSO and the SSO operate under different laws, but their healthcare benefits largely follow the same principles with minor differences.

Also raised during the meeting was the 900-baht cap for annual dental service expenses for SSF members, despite today's average charges of 700–1,200 baht per visit, and the alleged deposit of 10,000 baht to be paid by SSF members should they seek emergency medical services for certain diseases.

Chanika Kowapradit, director of the Office of Medical Services Management, said SSF members are eligible for medical treatment only at designated hospitals, which do not require them to pay in advance.

For high-cost medical treatments, she said, the SSO covers the expenses, with the hospitals handling the reimbursement process on behalf of patients.

The representatives told the committee that they would submit a written explanation to clarify certain points to the panel later.