Gambling suspect gets nabbed for second time

Ms Thanyanan, formerly known as Suchanun Sucharitchinsri or Minnie, is arrested for a second time for operating seven online gambling websites. Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

A woman who was arrested and released on bail in a major case involving online gambling websites has been arrested again in a separate case.

Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Deepor, chief of the Bangkok Office of the Cybercrime Investigation Bureau, said yesterday CCIB agents on Tuesday during a raid searched 13 locations in the capital and arrested nine suspects. Another suspect was arrested on Wednesday at a different location, bringing the total number of suspects to 10, he added.

A total of 30 mobile phones, five computers, 32 credit and debit cards, 25 bankbooks and other documents and evidence were confiscated in the two-day operation, he said.

One of those arrested was Ms Thanyanan, also known as Minnie, he said. She was among seven "repeat offenders" found at the scene, he said.

Ms Thanyanan, who was earlier known as Suchanun Sucharitchinsri, was first arrested on July 30, 2023, for allegedly running online gambling websites. The case involved the alleged participation of eight senior police, including a close aide of former deputy police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn. She was released on bail.

In the latest arrests, all 10 suspects were charged with jointly arranging gambling, advertising or directly or indirectly inviting others to gamble or bet on electronic media without permission, colluding to commit money laundering and money laundering.

Police took them to the Criminal Court yesterday for legal action and objected to the granting of bail because they were allegedly repeat offenders. Pol Maj Gen Siriwat said the suspects denied the charges and gave unhelpful statements. Ms Thanyanan, in particular, requested to give her statement in the form of documents.

Asked by reporters whether she had contacted any high-ranking police for assistance while in a police van on her way to court, Ms Thanyanan replied "No".

Apart from the 10 suspects, police also have obtained arrest warrants for 23 others, suspected of being executives, owners of mule accounts and beneficiaries of online gambling websites, Pol Maj Gen Siriwat said.