Condominium owners, real estate agents arrested for illegal rentals

A number of condo owners and service agents in Bangkok are facing legal action following complaints that some units were illegally rented out as de facto hotel rooms.

The Investigation and Legal Affairs Bureau recently conducted an on-site investigation after residents of one condo in the Pratunam area complained about the disturbance caused by short-term occupants, Chaiwat Chirauntirawong, director-general of the Department of Provincial Administration (DPA), said yesterday.

Some unit owners rented their rooms out as short-term accommodation to tourists via online application platforms, the complaints said. Many non-residents were seen in the property's common area, some resorting to anti-social behaviour that made residents feel unsafe.

As part of the investigation, administrative officers posed as tourists and booked two rooms in the condo for Wednesday via one of the apps. The officials, disguised as tourists, met the room agent at the condo to receive the keys.

When they found both units were set up as hotel rooms, the officials revealed their identities and conducted further inspections along with officers from the DPA, the Volunteer Defence Corps, and other administrative officers.

Keys to three other rooms were also discovered in the possession of the agent. Charges have now been filed against the unit owner and the agent with Phaya Thai police.

Cases of condo rooms being offered as daily rentals without a licence were also reported in the Huai Khwang-Sutthisan area.

The bureau said the condos in breach of the law were The Athena (53 rooms), The Oasis (40 rooms) and Chang (98 rooms).

Recent inspections of the three condos resulted in suspects being arrested and complaints being filed with Sutthisan police.

DPA director-general Mr Chaiwat said any condo unit owner who offers short-term rental services without permission is in violation of the Hotel Act, which carries penalties of up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both, plus an additional 10,000 baht fine per day until such activities cease.

Meanwhile, Chanin Rungtanakiat, Pheu Thai's deputy spokesman, said the party is preparing to propose an amendment to the Hotel Act and other laws on non-hotel accommodation.

The amendment aims to allow new types of small accommodation to obtain proper legal licence.