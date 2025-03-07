Four Thais injured in South Korea in accidental air force bombing

Listen to this article

The aftermath of Mk82 bombs falling outside the shooting range during joint live-fire exercises, in Pocheon, South Korea on Friday. (Photo: Kim Hong-Ji via Reuters)

Four Thai nationals were injured in South Korea when bombs dropped by fighter jets landed in a civilian district on Thursday, according to Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura.

The accident occurred during joint live-fire military exercises in Pocheon, about 40 kilometres northeast of Seoul, near the heavily militarised border with North Korea. Fifteen people were injured, with houses and a church being damaged.

Four Thai people were reported wounded in the incident. One sustained injury to hands and legs and was under treatment at a hospital in the city.

Three others were slightly injured and were sent back to their residence for recovery.

South Korean agencies would cover all medical treatments, Mr Nikorndej said.

The South Korea Air Force has issued an apology for the accident, and said it would help the injured and those affected. The incident was the first time civilians had been injured by the South Korean and US military exercises since the end of Korean War, it said.

The Royal Thai Embassy contacted and talked to the injured people and would closely monitor their conditions, Mr Nikorndej said.