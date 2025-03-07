Bus stop changed for arriving passengers at Bangkok's Don Mueang airport

Four routes provided by BMTA buses at Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The drop-off spot for passengers arriving at Don Mueang airport on buses from central Bangkok has been changed, according to the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA).

Four routes provided for passengers are A1 Don Mueang Airport – Mo Chit bus terminal 2 (Chatuchak), A2 Don Mueang Airport – Victory Monument, A3 Don Mueang Airport – Lumphini park and A4 Don Mueang Airport – Sanam Luang.

The bus stop for arriving passengers has been moved from the International Terminal to the Service Hall at parking No 1 and 2.

The stop for departing passengers remains at gate 6 on the 3rd floor of the International Terminal.

The changes have been made to improve traffic flow within the airport and increase efficiency for Thai and international travellers to connect to other public transportation in the city, BMTA director Kittikarn Jomduang Jaruwanpolkul said.