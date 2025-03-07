Ayutthaya school director arrested for allegedly molesting 13 boys

Police question an acting school director arrested for allegedly molesting 13 boys aged 8-12 years old at his school in Ayutthaya's Bang Sai district. (Photo: Ayutthaya Provincial Police Office)

An acting school director has been arrested for allegedly sexually molesting 13 boys, aged 8-12 years old, at his school in Ayutthaya province.

Police from Bang Sai station apprehended a man identified as Chachanon, 44, a native of Ron Phibun district of Nakhon Si Thammarat, in front of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Primary Education Office’s region 2 in Sena district after the provincial court approved a warrant for this arrest on Thursday on charges of molesting children aged not more than 13 and depriving underaged children from parental care for molestation, said the arresting team. The surname of the school executive was not given.

The arrest came after a group of parents noticed that the behaviours of their sons studying at the school in this central province had changed as they did not want to go to school. The parents had asked their children what happened and later learned that the school’s acting director had allegedly molested them in the school's computer room.

According to the police investigation, the accused acting school director had allegedly molested 13 schoolboys, aged 8-12 years old.

The parents of the 13 boys filed their complaints with Bang Sai police station. Mr Chachanon denied the charges and was taken to Bang Sai station for questioning.

On Thursday, Deputy Education Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul ordered a fact-finding probe into the accused school executive, who was moved to an inactive post at the education office.

If the probe finds Mr Chachanon guilty of sexually molesting the schoolboys, disciplinary and criminal actions would be taken against him, said Mr Surasak.