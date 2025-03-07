Bryde’s whale found dead in Bang Pu

Locals and a forensic team help pull a dead Bryde's whale onto the shore on Friday morning in Thailand's Samut Prakan province. (Photo: Suphalak Puangphet)

SAMUT PRAKAN – The carcass of an endangered Bryde’s whale was found near this central province’s coast on Friday morning.

The carcass was spotted by locals in seaside tambon Bang Pu of the province neighbouring Bangkok at about 8.30am.

It was a fully grown female Bryde’s whale, about eight to nine metres long, and weighed about eight tonnes. It had been dead for at least three days, according to a forensic team of the Department of Fisheries.

Its body and head had cut wounds, the team said.

The cause of its death was assumed to be the impact of a being struck by a ship during feeding time, said Banjerd Udomsamuthirun, advisor of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.

This cause of death was only an assumption and a detailed necropsy would be performed, he said.

Bryde’s whales, also known as Eden’s whales, are not aggressive and their prey are small fish. It is an endangered species and about 100 have been found in the Gulf of Thailand.

This was the first death reported in 2025.