Japanese man found hanged near Pattaya viewpoint

Police checking CCTV to learn more about movements of 48-year-old before he took his life

Police, forensic officials and rescue workers bring out the body of a Japanese man found hanged from a tree near a viewpoint behind Khao Phra Yai in Pattaya on Thursday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA - A Japanese man has been found hanged from a tree on Koh Larn, an island popular with day-trippers just off the coast of this beach town in Chon Buri province.

The discovery of the body was reported to police at 4.30pm on Thursday, said Pol Col Anan Mahakitassawakul, an investigation officer at the Pattaya City station.

When police, forensic officials and rescue workers arrived in the forested area near the viewpoint behind Khao Phra Yai, overlooking two beaches on the island, they found the body of a foreign man hanging from the tree with a rope tied around his neck.

Less than 10 metres from the body, they found a black hooded long-sleeve shirt, a camouflage hiking hat, a shoulder bag, a cigarette pack, a lighter, a photo of an elderly woman, two packs of Viagra and a pair of Bluetooth earphones.

They also found a passport of a Japanese man on a stone bench inside a nearby pavilion. It showed the man’s age as 48. Forensic technicians collected the passport and other personal belongings as evidence.

A security guard with Pattaya City municipality told police that a tourist had alerted him about the discovery of the body in the forested area. He and his team immediately inspected, cordoned off the area and alerted police.

Authorities were examining video from closed-circuit television cameras from nearby areas to find possible clues about the exact cause of death.

Rescue workers took the body to Bhattamakun Hospital pending notification of relatives.