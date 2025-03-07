Thai Airways banning power bank use on flights

Listen to this article

Thai Airways International is joining the ranks of carriers that are banning the use of power banks on flights because of potential fire risk from lithium batteries.

Starting on March 15, the use of power banks will be prohibited onboard THAI aircraft, the carrier said in a statement on Friday.

“For the safety of passengers’ travel, we would like to inform you that passengers are not permitted to use or charge power banks (portable batteries) throughout the duration of the journey,” it said.

The announcement does not ban carrying power banks in hand luggage.

The South Korean carrier Air Busan recently banned passengers from storing power banks in overhead bins after one such device was suspected to have caused a fire on board an aircraft preparing for departure to Hong Kong.

Air Busan said the ban was “a pre-emptive measure” following the blaze on Jan 28 on an Airbus A321 at Gimhae International Airport in southeastern Busan that injured seven people.

The Korean carrier also said it would not allow passengers to keep power banks in luggage stored in overhead cabin bins, so any overheating devices, smoke or fire could be quickly spotted and handled.

All carry-on bags will reportedly be inspected at boarding gates, and only those without power banks will be tagged and allowed in the luggage bins above seats.