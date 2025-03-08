Govt turns up heat in fight against vapes

Listen to this article

E-cigarette liquid bottles of various flavours are seized by the Customs Department. The government intends to set up a committee to combat the growing number of e-cigarettes being illegally sold in the country. (Photo: Customs Department)

The government intends to set up a committee to combat the growing number of cigarettes being illegally sold in the country. So far, over 9,000 websites selling vapes have been blocked.

PM's Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai chaired a meeting with 20 government agencies on Friday to discuss measures to curb the spread of e-cigarettes. The meeting followed up on the progress of the anti-vape measures outlined in a similar meeting last week.

Ms Jiraporn said the measures involve three key strategies, including strict law enforcement to crack down on illegal e-cigarettes, preventive efforts to curb their spread and related legal reforms.

She said a proposal to set up a special committee overseeing these efforts has been submitted.

The meeting also tracked the progress in shutting down access to websites offering e-cigarettes, e-liquids and related accessories.

The Digital Economy and Society Ministry has already blocked over 9,000 web pages illegally selling e-cigarettes and is working with entrepreneurs to prevent search terms related to such products and shut down websites that attempt to sell them.

Additionally, logistics companies are required to display clear notices prohibiting the shipment of e-cigarettes and accessories, with enhanced security measures, including mandatory scanning of suspicious packages and retention of sender data for at least 30 days.

Ms Jiraporn has urged certain agencies, including the Interior Ministry, the Royal Thai Police (RTP), the Customs Department and the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB), to compile weekly reports on enforcement efforts and communicate results to the public.

According to RTP data, there were 666 vape-related cases between Feb 26 and March 4, with 690 suspects arrested and 454,958 items worth over 41 million baht seized.

Separately, Metropolitan Police Bureau officers yesterday raided a two-storey house in Nonthaburi used as an e-cigarette storage facility, where over 30,000 e-cigarette and e-liquid items worth over 3 million baht were seized.

Two male suspects admitted to operating the facility for six months, storing products for retailers in the Bangkok area. The police have identified their Thai employer and are pursuing further investigations, while the two suspects have been charged under customs, business registration, food and drug laws.

The operation was linked to a March 1 raid in Bang Khae district, where officers seized 343,600 units of e-cigarettes and e-liquids worth 30 million baht.