Fairer healthcare for workers on agenda

Listen to this article

The Social Security Office (SSO) will next week discuss with relevant agencies a proposal to make access to healthcare benefits fairer for insured workers and those covered by the universal healthcare scheme, according to Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

He said the talk will be held next Wednesday and chaired by Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira. The SSO, the National Health Security Office (NHSO), which manages the universal healthcare scheme, and the Comptroller General's Department will also take part.

Mr Phiphat said the discussion will focus on the potential merger of the healthcare benefits of the schemes and identify which benefits can be integrated to improve access and enhance services. Also he will not be present at the meeting.

The planned meeting comes amid increasing scrutiny on unequal access to some healthcare benefits between insured workers under the social security system and those covered by the NHSO-run universal healthcare scheme. The social security system is run on a co-payment scheme in which employees, employers, and the state contribute to the fund.

The universal healthcare scheme is state-sponsored. Critics say this scheme provides more comprehensive benefits.

The House committee on public health on Thursday set up a sub-committee to study healthcare system improvements across the three major healthcare funds to reduce disparities. The other is the Civil Servants Medical Benefit Scheme (CSMBS).

It also requested that the SSO and the NHSO submit meeting minutes -- within 15 days -- from the past 23 years regarding discussions on integrated benefits across these three schemes.

Meanwhile, Mr Phiphat yesterday told a forum on the management of foreign workers that the ministry has proposed covering foreign workers in certain professions by the social security fund.

Currently, some professions are exempt from Section 33, he said, adding that the Labour Ministry has already finalised the proposal pending cabinet consideration.

When these foreign workers are covered, they will be eligible for healthcare benefits, and when they retire and return to their home countries, they will also receive retirees' pensions, he said.

The labour minister said about 1.5 million foreign workers have subscribed to the social security system and receive healthcare benefits similar to those of Thai employees.