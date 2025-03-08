Bangkok Post's Women of the Year

Celebrating International Women's Day today, the Bangkok Post is honouring a group of exceptional women whose remarkable achievements have made a lasting impact across various fields. These trailblazers have redefined success through their relentless pursuit of excellence, inspiring change and shaping a better future. In recognition of their extraordinary contributions, we proudly present the Bangkok Post Women of the Year 2025.

This year, we shine a spotlight on visionary women who serve as catalysts for progress, driving transformation across industries and society. Their stories of resilience, leadership, and innovation exemplify the power of determination and inclusivity in shaping a brighter tomorrow.

A series of special features detailing their journeys and accomplishments will be published from March 10 in print and online at www.bangkokpost.com.

Inspirational and Resilient Leadership: Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister

Inspiration in Sports and Philanthropy: Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, Member of the International Olympic Committee

Courageous Diplomacy in Crisis: Pannabha Chandraramya, Former Ambassador to Tel Aviv

Tech-Enabled Business Innovation: Pittaya Vorapanyasakul, President and CEO of Krungthai Card Plc

Advocate for Justice and Human Rights: Angkhana Neelapaijit, Senator & former National Human Rights Commissioner

Beacon of Hope and Compassion: Panadda Wongphudee, Actress and social activist

Strategic Leadership in Energy: Siriwong Borvornboonrutai, Co-President - Finance and Accounting, B.Grimm Power Plc

Retail Excellence and Social Impact: Maytinee Phisutsinthop, Chief Operating Officer, Central Food Retail Co

Inspiring Golf Icon: Atthaya 'Jeeno' Thitikul, Golfer

Equality and Technology Visionary: Kantima Lerlertyuttitham, Group Chief Human Resources Officer of Advanced Info Service Plc

Thai Gastronomy Ambassador: Nooror Somany, Steppe Master chef and founder of Blue Elephant restaurant

Creative and Data-Driven Excellence: Raya Wannapinyo, Co-founder of Gentlewoman, a fast-fashion brand