Bangkok Post's Women of the Year

Celebrating International Women's Day today, the Bangkok Post is honouring a group of exceptional women whose remarkable achievements have made a lasting impact across various fields. These trailblazers have redefined success through their relentless pursuit of excellence, inspiring change and shaping a better future. In recognition of their extraordinary contributions, we proudly present the Bangkok Post Women of the Year 2025.
This year, we shine a spotlight on visionary women who serve as catalysts for progress, driving transformation across industries and society. Their stories of resilience, leadership, and innovation exemplify the power of determination and inclusivity in shaping a brighter tomorrow.
A series of special features detailing their journeys and accomplishments will be published from March 10 in print and online at www.bangkokpost.com.
Inspirational and Resilient Leadership: Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister
Inspiration in Sports and Philanthropy: Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, Member of the International Olympic Committee
Courageous Diplomacy in Crisis: Pannabha Chandraramya, Former Ambassador to Tel Aviv
Tech-Enabled Business Innovation: Pittaya Vorapanyasakul, President and CEO of Krungthai Card Plc
Advocate for Justice and Human Rights: Angkhana Neelapaijit, Senator & former National Human Rights Commissioner
Beacon of Hope and Compassion: Panadda Wongphudee, Actress and social activist
Strategic Leadership in Energy: Siriwong Borvornboonrutai, Co-President - Finance and Accounting, B.Grimm Power Plc
Retail Excellence and Social Impact: Maytinee Phisutsinthop, Chief Operating Officer, Central Food Retail Co
Inspiring Golf Icon: Atthaya 'Jeeno' Thitikul, Golfer
Equality and Technology Visionary: Kantima Lerlertyuttitham, Group Chief Human Resources Officer of Advanced Info Service Plc
Thai Gastronomy Ambassador: Nooror Somany, Steppe Master chef and founder of Blue Elephant restaurant
Creative and Data-Driven Excellence: Raya Wannapinyo, Co-founder of Gentlewoman, a fast-fashion brand
Sustainable Art Visionary: Wishulada Panthanuvong, Artist