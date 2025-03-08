Former station chief 'Joe Ferrari' involved in torturing suspect hangs himself in prison

Listen to this article

Pol Col Thitisan or “Joe Ferrari” Utthanaphon, a former superintendent of Muang police station in Nakhon Sawan.

Pol Col Thitisan “Joe Ferrari” Utthanaphon, who grabbed news headlines for torturing a drug suspect to death with plastic bags placed over his head, was found hanged in his cell at Khlong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok late on Friday night.

The Department of Corrections on Saturday issued a statement confirming that prison officials at Khlong Prem Central Prison notified of an inmate’s death at 8.50pm on Friday. The deceased was later identified as Thitisan, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment and had served 3 years, six months and 13 days in prison at Zone 5.

The prison disclosed that Thitisan had underlying health conditions, including essential tremor, dyslipidemia and an anxiety disorder that he had received continuous treatment and medication. His recent consultation with a psychiatrist was on Feb 18. He showed signs of paranoid behavior, fearing other inmates might assault him.

Thitisan, 43, and five other subordinates, became defendants in a criminal case for torturing a drug suspect by putting a black plastic bag over his head, suffocating him not death at Muang police station in Nakhon Sawan on Aug 5, 2021.

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct initially gave them to death by penalty. The sentences were later commuted to life because they confessed to some acts, attempted to resuscitate the suspect and gave financial assistance to the victim’s family.Thitisan was also known by his nickname “Joe Ferrari’’ because of his collection of luxury cars.