Torture convict ‘Joe Ferrari’ hangs himself in prison

Pol Col Thitisan “Joe Ferrari” Utthanaphon, was convicted along with five subordinates of murdering a 24-year-old drug suspect by placing black plastic bags over his head at the Muang district police station in Nakhon Sawan in 2021.

Thitisan “Joe Ferrari” Utthanaphon, a policeman convicted of the torture-killing of a drug suspect in 2021, was found hanged in his cell at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok on Friday night.

The Department of Corrections on Saturday issued a statement confirming that prison officials were notified of an inmate’s death at 8.50pm on Friday. The prisoner was found sitting against his cell door with “bruised fingers and no pulse”, it said. A towel around his neck was tied to the cell door.

The deceased was later identified as Thitisan, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment and had served 3 years and 6 months in Zone 5 at the prison.

CCTV footage showed nobody had entered the cell, but an autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

At noon on Friday, officials said, Thitisan received a visit from his wife, and prison officers did not observe anything unusual at the time.

The statement went on to say that Thitisan was suffering from underlying health conditions, including an anxiety disorder for which he had received continuous treatment and medication. His most recent consultation with a psychiatrist was on Feb 18. He showed signs of paranoid behaviour, fearing other inmates might assault him, officials said.

As well, Thitisan had been diagnosed with dyslipidemia, or cholesterol imbalance, and essential tremor, a neurological condition that causes involuntary shaking of the hands.

Thitisan, 43, and five subordinates were charged with murdering Chiraphong Thanapat, a 24-year-old drug suspect, by wrapping seven black plastic bags around his head and suffocating him to death at the Muang district police station in Nakhon Sawan on Aug 5, 2021.

Prosecutors alleged that the officers were trying to extort 2 million baht from Chiraphong in exchange for his freedom. Thitisan admitted he ordered his subordinates to torture the suspect, but said the intent was to get him to give them more information about drug gangs in the area.

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct initially sentenced the defendants to death. The sentences were later commuted to life because they confessed to some acts, attempted to resuscitate the suspect and gave financial assistance to the victim’s family.

The high-profile case caused public outrage and shone a rare light on police brutality and corruption.

The case took on additional notoriety after it was revealed that Thitisan was unusually wealthy. He came by the nickname “Joe Ferrari” because of his large collection of luxury sports cars and flashy lifestyle, which included a mansion in Bangkok.