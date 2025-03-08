Recycling plants shuttered for doing more harm than good

Industry minister suspends operations at four Samut Sakhon sites after air and water pollution complaints

Officials inspect one of four recycling plants in Muang district of Samut Sakhon province following complaints about air pollution and leaking wastewater contaminating surrounding salt farms. (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan has ordered four recycling plants in Samut Sakhon to suspend operations following complaints about air pollution and leaking wastewater contaminating surrounding salt farms.

Mr Akanat said he had received complaints from residents of tambon Nakhok in Muang district of the province adjacent to Bangkok about the pollution caused by recyclers operating in the area.

The pollution had turned local salt fields black, leading to considerable damage to salt production, which is the primary source of income for many families in the area, they told him.

The air contamination is believed to be caused by soot and particles emitted during heavy metal smelting at the recycling plants, as well as wastewater seepage into the salt fields.

Residents also complained of foul odours, particularly at night when the furnaces are operational.

In response, the Industry Ministry sent an inspection team to investigate the management of waste and unused materials bat the sites.

One of the plants, it turns out, had previously been ordered to halt operations by the Samut Sakhon Provincial Court.

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan leads an inspection of four recycling plants in Samut Sakhon province on Saturday. (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

Preliminary reports indicate that all of the plants were operating in violation of regulations, including failure to obtain proper permits for waste removal and transport.

As a result, Mr Akanat has ordered legal action against them should they fail to rectify the shortcomings within 60 days.

Further investigation found additional violations, including unauthorised factory operations, improper waste disposal, unsafe working conditions and illegal disposal of hazardous industrial waste, including suspected aluminium dross.

Of the four companies, two were found to have buried over 35,000 tonnes of aluminium dross at their factories.

Penalties for unauthorised possession of hazardous materials include up to two years in prison and/or a fine of up to 200,000 baht.

Mr Akanat said his ministry is considering issuing new regulations or revising existing ones to improve pollution control at recycling and waste processing plants.

These measures will protect the well-being of residents while still enabling people to work and contribute to economic growth, he said.

