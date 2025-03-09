Govt vows push for gender equality

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra delivers a speech celebrating this year's International Women's Day, honouring the fight against gender discrimination and the pursuit of equal rights, opportunities, and justice for women. (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

The government will be relentless in its push for gender equality by eliminating gender-biased laws and tackling domestic violence, says government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub.

The remark was made on Saturday by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to mark International Women's Day.

Mr Jirayu said the premier delivered a speech celebrating this year's International Women's Day, honouring the fight against gender discrimination and the pursuit of equal rights, opportunities, and justice for women.

He noted that Thailand is among 60 countries worldwide -- and 10 in Asia -- that have had a woman leader. Additionally, the country ranks third globally for the highest proportion of female CEOs, reflecting its commitment to gender equality.

Ms Paetongtarn expressed confidence women can assume leadership roles in all fields and achieve their dreams without their gender being an obstacle.

She thanked those who have worked to combat discrimination, shift societal norms, and expand opportunities for Thai women.

She acknowledged challenges persist, including gender-based violence, societal expectations rooted in patriarchy, an emphasis on women's appearance over their capabilities, and domestic violence.

She called for collective efforts to make Thailand an inclusive space for all genders.

Ms Paetongtarn added the government is committed to promoting gender equality in all settings through various policies, including amending discriminatory laws, eradicating domestic violence, extending maternity leave, improving access to quality childcare, and supporting the Thai Women Empowerment Fund.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, who chairs the National Health Security Office (NHSO), highlighted the role of Thailand's universal healthcare scheme, known as the 30-baht gold card scheme, in ensuring healthcare equality for Thai women.

He stressed that breast cancer remains the most prevalent form of cancer among Thai women, adding the NHSO has expanded benefits to cover mammograms and ultrasounds for at-risk women aged 40 and above with a family history of breast cancer.

Democrat Party spokeswoman Janejira Rattanapian emphasised that International Women's Day should drive real and meaningful change rather than serve as a symbolic occasion.

"The day shouldn't be about honouring women with words.

"We must back them up with policies that recognise their roles," Ms Janejira said, insisting more political positions must be opened to women and that the gender pay gap must be narrowed.

Equally important, she said, is the need to establish safe spaces to protect women from all forms of violence.

Ms Janejira called for three key changes -- equal access to leadership positions in politics and workplaces, stronger legal protections against gender-based violence, and economic support for women.

This support, she said, should extend to single mothers and informal workers.