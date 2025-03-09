Doubts cloud jailed cop's death

Listen to this article

Thitisan: Tortured drug suspect in 2021

Relatives of Pol Col Thitisan "Joe Ferrari" Utthanaphon say they do not believe he committed suicide by hanging himself in prison. They have asked to keep his body for a post-mortem examination to uncover the truth.

Thitisan, a police officer convicted for the torture and killing of a drug suspect in 2021, was found hanged in his cell at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok on Friday night.

The Department of Corrections issued a statement on Saturday confirming prison officials were notified of an inmate's death at 8.50pm on Friday. The prisoner was found sitting against his cell door with "bruised fingers and no pulse," the statement said. A towel around his neck was tied to the cell door.

He was later identified as Thitisan, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment and had served three years and six months in Zone 5 of the prison. CCTV footage showed that no one had entered the cell, but an autopsy is being conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

At noon on Friday, officials said, Thitisan received a visit from his wife, and prison officers did not observe anything unusual at the time.

The statement also noted Thitisan had underlying health conditions, including an anxiety disorder for which he had been receiving treatment and medication.

His most recent consultation with a psychiatrist was on Feb 18. Officials said that he exhibited paranoid behaviour, fearing that other inmates might assault him.

Thitisan had also been diagnosed with dyslipidemia, a cholesterol imbalance, and essential tremor, a neurological condition that causes involuntary shaking of the hands.

However, his relatives do not believe he took his own life, claiming he was previously assaulted by a prison official while in detention.

Sources say that, on Feb 26, his mother lodged a complaint with the director-general of the Department of Corrections, requesting an investigation.

She said that in January, Thitisan said he saw another prisoner watch pornography on a mobile phone, which violated prison rules, and when he reported the incident to a prison official, the official scolded and attacked him, accusing him of insubordination.

In one incident, the prison official allegedly seized Thitisan's documents necessary for his court proceedings.

His mother also claimed that prison officials frequently harassed other inmates as well. She said these incidents had a severe impact on Thitisan's mental health, worsening his illnesses.

Weerasak Nakhin, Thitisan's lawyer, said Thitisan had instructed him to file a complaint with Prachachuen police regarding the alleged assault. He also provided a medical certificate confirming his injuries.

Mr Weerasak said police asked to question the prison official involved in the case at Klong Prem Central Prison, but the prison commander refused them entry. He added he would request Thitisan's body to be kept for an autopsy at Thammasat University Hospital in Pathum Thani.

Thitisan, 43, and five subordinates were charged with murdering Chiraphong Thanapat, a 24-year-old drug suspect, by wrapping seven black plastic bags around his head and suffocating him to death at Muang district station in Nakhon Sawan on Aug 5, 2021.

Prosecutors alleged the officers were attempting to extort 2 million baht from Chiraphong in exchange for his freedom.

Thitisan admitted he had ordered his subordinates to torture the suspect but claimed that his intention was to extract information about drug gangs in the area.

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct initially sentenced the defendants to death. The sentences were later commuted to life imprisonment.