Trawler sunk by collision with ocean liner, crew rescued

The fishing trawler Vor Sapchanon, with nine crewmen on board, leaves a pier in Songkhla on Saturday only hours before it sank following a collision with an ocean liner on Sunday morning. All crew were safely rescued. (Photo: Amarin News)

All nine crew were rescued when their fishing trawler sank after colliding with an ocean liner in the Gulf of Thailand off the southern coast in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre was advised by the owner of the trawler Vor Sapchanon that the vessel was in trouble, an informed source said.

The owner said a crew member contacted him via satellite phone about 2am and said the trawler had collided with a large pasenger ship and was about to sink.

The crewman said the boat was in the Gulf of Thailand, 70-80 nautical miles off the Songkhla-Nakhon Si Thammarat coastline.

There were nine crew on board - three Thais, three Cambodian and three Myanma - including the captain, Theerawat Thaomoi.

VAdm Nares Wongtrakul, commander of the 2nd Naval Area, ordered an immediate search operation.

About 10am on Sunday, a navy helicoper plucked all nine crew safely from the sea. They were being taken to the naval base in Songkhla.

The fishing trawler had left its home port in Songkhla on Saturday. It sank after the collision. The ocean liner was not named, nor was it known if the ship was damaged or the crew even aware of the collision.