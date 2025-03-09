Malaysians advised to avoid visiting southern Thailand

Listen to this article

Forensic police collect evidence at the district office in Sungai Kolok district, Narathiwat province, on Sunday after the bombs and shooting on Saturday night. (Photo: Narathiwat Public Relations Office)

Malaysia has advised its citizens to put off plans to visit southern Thailand following bombings and gunfire in the Thai border city of Sungai Kolok, a popular destination for Malaysians, and in Pattani.

Police Inspector-General Razarudin Husain on Sunday recommended people shelve any plans to visit southern Thailand, Malaysian media reported.

Malaysian security authorities had intensified patrols and stepped up measures at the border with Sungai Kolok district to prevent the insurgents entering Malaysia across the Kolok River, he added.

His warnings came after bombs and shootings rocked Sungai Kolok municipality in Narathiwat province on Saturday night.

Early reports said three locations in the city were bombed, but information later emerged of a fourth attack, an explosion at a traffic island behind Maharat Stadium that caused no injuries.

The bombs and shooting at the district office about 7.10pm killed two and injured at least eight defence volunteers. Four civilians were also cofirmed wounded by the black-clad insurgents.

A security officer said the district office building and the auditorium building nearby were severely damaged by bombs. The resulting fires also damaged several cars and motorcycles parked in the compound, he added.

Other bombs went off in Sungai Padi and Waeng districts of Narathiwat and Sai Buri district in Pattani. (continues below)

The pickup used by insurgents to attack Sungai Kolokk district office is found abandoned on a local road in Sungai Padi district, Narathiwat province, on Sunday. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

The Isuzu pickup that carried the district office attackers, all wearing black Islamic Dawah clothing, was found abandoned on a dirt road in a palm oil plantation in Sungai Padi district. It was spotted by the Ban Kuwa village chief, who alerted security authorities.

Fourth Army commander Lt Gen Pisal Noosang visited Sungai Kolok on Sunday and instructed soldiers and other security authorities to increase protection at all state offices, public facilities and other important locations deemed possible targets, the Public Relations Office of Narathiwat reported.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra sent her condolences to the injured and families of those killed. She promised them swift and fair financial compensation.