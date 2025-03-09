Cruise tourism set to grow with new ship terminal

The cruise ship ‘Celebrity Solstice’ docks off the coast of Koh Samui with 2,852 passengers in January 2024. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: The government has affirmed the plan to build a large cruise terminal to be completed by 2032 to enhance the island’s tourism economy and support growing international cruise traffic.

Government Spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said this on Sunday during a trip to Surat Thani to assess progress of the port development which received the cabinet's approval during a mobile cabinet session held in Songkhla last month.

During his visit, Mr Jirayu received updates on the cruise terminal project, as well as the island’s drainage and sewage systems, from local officials, including Chatchai Manee, the acting mayor of Koh Samui, and Adul Raluekmoon, director of the Koh Samui Regional Marine Office.

The Marine Department has confirmed the current port in Don Sak district, which handles tourist vessels and boats, is already capable of transporting visitors to Koh Samui. However, the new cruise terminal in Koh Samui is set to be a significant upgrade, with construction expected to begin in 2029 and completion slated for 2032.

“The government is committed to improving infrastructure in the southern region to stimulate economic growth, boost tourism, and ensure sustainable resource management,” said Mr Jirayu.

The delegation also visited the proposed site for the terminal, in the Laem Hin Khom area of tambon Taling Ngam, about 15 kilometres from the district centre. They inspected the land expropriation process, with most locals reportedly supportive of relocating. Compensation for the expropriated land will be provided to the affected residents.

The planned terminal will occupy 47 rai and its pier will be able to handle two large cruise ships simultaneously, each with capacities of 4,000 and 2,500 passengers.

The project has been costed at 12.172 billion baht, with a lifespan of 30 years. It is expected to handle 120 cruise routes annually and generate at least 8 billion baht in revenue. According to the Transport Ministry, the terminal will play a vital role in supporting the growth of Koh Samui as a premier international cruise destination.