President could axe motion

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha

Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has indicated he will not include a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawtra on parliament's agenda if the opposition refuses to remove any mention of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra from the motion.

The motion was previously submitted to Mr Wan, who, after reviewing it, informed opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut that any reference to Thaksin must be removed.

Mr Wan argued that directly referencing Thaksin, an outsider in the debate, would violate parliamentary meeting regulation No 176.

Mr Wan on Sunday reiterated that the meeting regulation prohibits any unnecessary reference to an outsider.

"Just a mention is already banned. But the opposition goes so far as to include the name of Thaksin in the motion. This will spark a commotion and protests in parliament," he said.

"As the parliament president, I will be held responsible if I allow the motion to include the name of an outsider. The parliament president will end up as a defendant if a defamation lawsuit is filed [by an outsider]," he said.

Earlier, Mr Wan warned that an unrevised motion could expose lawmakers to defamation lawsuits from the outsider.

He argued it would be unfair for someone who is not present in parliament to be unable to defend themselves.

Mr Wan also said yesterday the parliament president has the authority to decide whether a motion will be included on the agenda.

He said he also consulted a legal team which confirmed that any reference to an outsider could lead to problems.

"If the opposition refuses to revise the motion [by omitting the name of an outsider], I must assert my authority," Mr Wan said.

Previously, Parit Wacharasindhu, a list MP and spokesman for the opposition People's Party, objected to Thaksin's omission from the debate.

He insisted that neither the constitution nor parliamentary rules grant the House Speaker the authority to determine the content of a no-confidence motion.

Furthermore, he argued that regulation No 176 does not require amendments to a motion unless its filing process was flawed.

Mr Parit added the motion could no longer be amended since it was submitted more than seven days ago -- the maximum period allowed for revisions. "The House Speaker lacks the authority to mandate a revision in this case," he said.

The censure motion, which targets Ms Paetongtarn exclusively, accuses Thaksin of exerting influence over his daughter's administration.

The no-confidence debate, which the government wants to limit to a single day -- contrary to the opposition's demand for a five-day discussion -- is set to take place at the end of the month.

Mr Parit said Thaksin himself has openly admitted to interfering in government affairs.

Meanwhile, political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana said he has asked the National Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate Mr Wan for allegedly violating an ethics code for political-office holders.

Mr Ruangkrai accused Mr Wan of acting in a way that may favour the prime minister by trying to refuse to include the no-confidence motion on parliament's agenda.

Ms Paetongtarn yesterday dismissed claims that lobbying is underway to remove the name of her father.