Riviera study 'almost done'

The feasibility study for the Andaman Riviera project is set to wrap up this month, says the Transport Ministry.

The study for the project, which is aimed at improving connectivity between six provinces along the Andaman coast, will be submitted to the cabinet for final approval in June.

The project, which is estimated to cost about 85 billion baht, will see over 924 kilometres of new roads built across the southern Andaman provinces of Ranong, Phangnga, Krabi, Phuket, Trang and Satun, to provide a seamless and safe route for tourists to travel along Thailand's popular coastline.

The project was discussed at a seminar in Phuket on Friday, which was presided over by Rewat Areerob, president of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation.

The seminar was attended by officials from the Ministry of Transport, local governments, community leaders, private sector representatives, and the public.

Chaiwat Sangkhaphak, director of the Transport and Traffic System Development Division at the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning, said the Ministry of Transport has been working closely with provincial administration organisations to develop road infrastructure that could further support tourism in the Andaman region.

"The Andaman Riviera Project requires the coordination of multiple government agencies, including the Department of Highways and the Department of Rural Roads, along with local administrative organisations across the affected provinces," Mr Chaiwat said.

"Environmental considerations are also a top priority, as some of the routes will pass through ecologically sensitive areas, such as mangrove forests.

"If necessary, the project will undergo further environmental impact assessments [EIA] to ensure these vital ecosystems are protected."

One of the more complex sections of the project is the development of the new routes in Phuket, which includes a bridge across Koh Maphrao.

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources will oversee the construction of the bridge.

The government plans to build two kilometres of new roads on the popular resort island, and upgrade about 124km of existing roads as part of the Andaman Riviera project.

The study also includes a comprehensive action plan covering not only road development but also land transport and tourism management, which will help authorities to better accommodate the growing number of tourists along the Andaman coast, he said.

"The project's expected benefits are substantial. By linking key tourist attractions along the Andaman coast, the project will make travel more convenient and safer for both locals and tourists.

"It will open up new destinations and create new economic opportunities for local businesses. These improvements will support a range of local businesses, from hotels and restaurants to souvenir shops and gas stations," he said.

In total, the Andaman Riviera Project includes 31 major road development projects across the six provinces, with a total distance of 924 kilometres and a budget of nearly 85 billion baht.

In addition, 12 smaller projects are being prepared for immediate implementation by local governments, allowing for a more flexible and expedited development process. He said the project will expects to start in 2026.