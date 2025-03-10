Mental resilience

Listen to this article

Only a few athletes rise to prominence as swiftly and remarkably as Atthaya "Jeeno" Thitikul. From a young girl in Ratchaburi to becoming the world's No.1 female golfer, her journey is a testament to talent, resilience and self-belief.

At just 21, she has already made history, setting records to inspire generations. Yet, beyond the accolades, Atthaya carries a powerful message -- true success comes from carving one's own path.

In honouring Atthaya as one of the Women of the Year 2025, the Bangkok Post celebrates not only her incredible achievements but also her resilience, wisdom and dedication to inspiring others. As she continues to break barriers in women's golf, one thing is certain -- this is only the beginning of an extraordinary career.

Unlike many golf prodigies, Atthaya did not come from a golfing family. It was her grandfather who first introduced her to the sport, inspired by golf legends like Tiger Woods. At six years old, she chose golf over tennis after watching videos online. Her passion grew rapidly, and by 14, she had stunned the world by winning the 2017 Ladies European Thailand Championship, becoming the youngest-ever winner of a professional tournament.

This historic victory marked the beginning of a meteoric rise. She went on to win multiple amateur titles, including two gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games and the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship.

In 2020, she turned professional, quickly dominating the Ladies European Tour with multiple wins in 2021. The following year, she secured her first LPGA Tour victory and, at just 19, reached the world No.1 ranking -- the second-youngest player in history to achieve that feat.

Despite her rapid success, Atthaya remains humble and grounded. She encourages young golfers not to idolise her path too closely. "Every person has their own path," she said. "I hear some amateur golfers say they want to be like Atthaya, but that isn't necessary. Nobody can be exactly like someone else."

Atthaya acknowledges that reaching the top comes with immense pressure. She has learned to navigate the highs and lows by focusing on what she can control. "There are good days and bad days, and I can only do my best in each moment," she explained.

Among her most cherished tournaments, her first LPGA win stands out -- not just for the victory, but for the way she overcame a significant deficit in the final round. However, the match she values most is one she lost -- the 2021 Honda LPGA Thailand. That defeat, she said, forced her to reflect, refine her approach, and ultimately made her stronger.

Her rigorous training schedule, which often includes eight to 10 hours of practice per day, reflects her dedication. But she has come to realise that mental strength is just as important as physical preparation.

"At the pro level, athletes' abilities may not differ that much. What often makes a difference is their state of mind," explained the golfer.

Atthaya now prioritises quality over quantity in her training, understanding that balance is key. "Working hard is definitely a key to success, but working smart is also necessary," she said. She also credits her support team -- her family, manager, coach and caddy -- for standing by her through every challenge.

As Thailand's first Rolex Testimonee, Atthaya hopes to inspire more Thai and Asian golfers to compete internationally. She believes many young players have the talent to succeed abroad but hesitate due to fear of the unknown.

"Some find it scary to be away from home for a whole year. They see foreign athletes as strong but don't view themselves the same way," she said.

"I want to show them that we have the potential and talent to compete with Americans or Europeans. We, especially women golfers, are strong."

Looking ahead, Atthaya dreams of winning the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand, a tournament that holds deep personal significance. In the long run, she has her sights set on another major championship and an Olympic medal -- whether that takes one year or several.

Her advice to young athletes is simple yet profound: stay true to yourself and don't lose sight of what truly matters.

"We can't let other people decide what is right or wrong for us -- that comes from their perspective," said Jeeno. "As long as we accomplish what we set out to do, that's enough."

