Expelled sect monk Yantra dies aged 73

Former controversial, expelled monk Yantra Amaro leads monks in a walk at an undeclared location in this photo posted on March 11, 2024 on the Sunnataram California Monastery Facebook account.

Controversial sect monk Yantra Amaro has died at his California monastery at the age of 73.

Yantra, whose layman name was Winai La-ongsuwan, died on Sunday at Sunnataram California Monastery in Escondido it was announced on the temple's Facebook page on Monday.

The short message did not provide details of his death. "We offer our condolences to the Venerable Father who has reached Nirvana," was all that was said.

Yantra drew a strong following in the United States, Thailand and other countries after he was expelled from the Thai monkhood in 1994 in a highly publicised sex scandal involvng his relationships with female disciples.

He fled to California, set up a new monastery in Escondido and stayed there until the statute of limitations in the criminal cases against him in Thailand expired in 2014.

Yantra continued to wear robes similar to those worn by ordained monks after he was expelled.

The former monk returned frequently to Thailand for low profile visits with his followers after 2014. His latest visit was last month when he was seen at Suvarnabhumi airport on Feb 6.

His devotees sent condolence messages to the social media platform of the monastery, wishing that he rest in peace and attain nirvana.

Yantra was born in Pak Panang district of Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

His family in Pak Panang is arranging for the return of his body for a religious ceremony in his home district, Thairath Online reported.