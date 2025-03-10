Defence volunteer lured, ambushed, murdered in Yala

Listen to this article

Plainclothes police with the body of the defence volunteer ambushed and murdered in front of his house in Krong Pinang district of Yala early Monday morning.(Photo: NBT Yala radio)

Gunmen ambushed and shot dead a defence volunteer after luring him to return home by setting his pickup on fire, in Krong Pinang district of southern Yala province in the early hours of Monday.

Police were called to the scene in Kadutor village, Moo 3, in tambon Sa-ae about 2am.

Mooyaisa-udee Maha, 45, was lying dead near his motorcycle with multiple gunshot wounds. Not far from this body was a parked pickup truck, its front damaged by fire, Pol Col Torphan Pusanthia, chief of Krong Pinang district police, said.

Many spent Ak-47, M-16 and 9mm pistol cartridges were scattered over the ground.

The victim was a defence volunteer for Krong Pinang district office. His gun was stolen by the killers, Pol Col Torpham said.

Investigators learned that Mooyaisa-udee had earlier gone alone on his motorcycle to a nearby village. While he was gone, someone set fire to his pickup, which was parked outside his house.

A relative phoned him with the news and Mooyaisa-udee immediately returned home. When he arrived in front of his house, five gunmen who had concealed themselves opened fire at him, killing him on the spot.

Police said he was probably murdered by separatist insurgents, who were active in the district.

In Yala's Muang district, three suspicious objects were found left at different locations on Monday morning. Explosive ordnance teams were sent to dispose of them.