Minister demands CCTV release

Pol Col Thitisan "Joe Ferrari" Utthanaphon

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong has ordered the Department of Corrections (DoC) to publicly release the unedited full version of CCTV footage related to the prison death of Pol Col Thitisan "Joe Ferrari" Utthanaphon to clear up doubts raised about the real cause of his death.

Pol Col Thitisan, a police officer convicted for the torture and killing of a drug suspect in 2021, was found hanged in his cell at Klongprem Central Prison in Bangkok on Friday night.

The development comes as the warder who Pol Col Thitisan's mother accused of bullying her son on several occasions was transferred yesterday from Area 7 in the prison. The warder was identified as Sitthiphon Kaeo-khambong.

Pol Col Tawee said the transfer order signed by Phadet Ringrot, acting chief of the prison, will remain effective until the facts in the allegation are known.

The transfer was made to clear the way for an investigation into Pol Col Thitisan's alleged unfair treatment.

The minister said he was asking the DoC and all other relevant organisations to speed up disclosing to the public all evidence related to Pol Col Thitisan's death as long as the disclosure doesn't affect other parties' rights.

A sub-committee for screening possible acts of torture and enforced disappearance has been established and tasked with examining facts about Pol Col Thitisan's death, said the minister.

Pol Col Tawee said the probe into the death is split into two core parts: the actual cause of his death and the motivation behind it.

He added that the sub-committee and the Central Institute of Forensic Science are working together on these issues.

These two bodies also serve as a go-between between the DoC and the family of the dead inmate, which are in conflict over the death, he said.

Pol Maj Gen Chetsada Suaysom, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Division, said the police would also summon DoC doctors and other officials concerned for questioning.

The Office of Police Forensic Science is examining a towel found at the scene, as well as all forensic evidence, CCTV footage, and statements given by witnesses.

Pol Col Sanya Ubonwirattana, chief of Pracha Chuen police station, said five to six people, including the warder assigned to work in the same area of Pol Col Thitisan's cell and a witness who rushed to help him, will be questioned. The DoC yesterday issued a second statement insisting there was no foul play in Pol Col Thitisan's death, as speculated.