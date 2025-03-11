Phumtham urges peace talks review

Listen to this article

Defence breakdown: A photograph shows the broken windshield of a pickup truck belonging to defence volunteer Mooyaisa-udee Maha, 45, who was killed by unidentified gunmen in Krong Pinang district early Monday. (Photo: Yala Public Relations Office)

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai called for a reassessment of the peace negotiations in the deep South, stressing the need for genuine representatives to participate in the dialogue process.

Speaking about a surge in violence during Ramadan, Mr Phumtham, also defence minister, on Monday said a series of attacks have raised questions about whether those involved in the dialogue had full authority to represent insurgent groups.

He said there were concerns over whether the talks could deliver solutions while adding that informal discussions would continue to verify the legitimacy of those participating in them.

Mr Phumtham reiterated the government's commitment to the peace process, noting that a halt in violence indicated a will to pursue talks to resolve the conflict.

"In any conflict, violence must cease for negotiations to proceed. We're also coordinating to engage other groups in the dialogue," he said.

Addressing questions about Malaysia's advisory about travelling to the southern region in light of violent incidents, he said that such a warning was standard practice and that Malaysian authorities were fully aware of the situation's complexity.

When asked about former premier Thaksin Shinawatra's earlier comments that the situation in the restive region could improve within a year, Mr Phumtham said the government would continue working towards peace and would assess the outcome after a year.

Thaksin, in his capacity as informal adviser to the Asean chair, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, visited the deep South last month and expressed optimism about positive developments this year. He also apologised for the Tak Bai massacre in Narathiwat in 2004, which occurred during his time as prime minister.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday held a video conference with governors from five southern provinces to ensure security is boosted after insurgents launched an attack on Narathiwat's Sungai Kolok district office on Saturday evening, throwing explosives and opening fire on security volunteers before fleeing.

The insurgents also detonated explosives hidden in a car and a motorcycle parked outside the compound to prevent pursuit.

Commenting on the attack, Mr Anutin said the security volunteers were likely targeted because of their close ties with local residents. He said that defence volunteers were mainly recruited from assistant village heads who received community relations and surveillance training.

Mr Anutin said that some agencies would hold further security meetings to assess the situation and pledged full support to Mr Phumtham in handling the situation.

Security authorities in the deep South have since remained on high alert.

Officials in Yala's Muang district reported three suspicious objects on Monday morning, while a defence volunteer was shot dead by an unknown number of attackers in Krong Pinang district.