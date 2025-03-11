Maris says Brics role is a step forward

Listen to this article

Maris: Sees many advantages

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa defended Thailand's Brics membership, saying it was in the country's national interest and would be a boon to the economy and international cooperation.

Mr Maris was addressing Senate questions about the advantages and disadvantages of Thailand joining the grouping on Monday. He said being a Brics member would maintain Thailand's presence on the global stage where, along with other developing nations, it could have a voice in addressing geopolitical challenges.

The country will also derive additional benefits from the development of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, cyber security and energy security by joining, he said.

"Joining the Brics partnership is appropriate as it is a large market with high potential and can create dynamism in developing countries like Thailand," he said, adding that Thailand's shared goal with other developing nations is to push for multilateralism to create a balance of interests among nations.

Brics is a bloc of major emerging economies and comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia as full members.

Thailand was one of 13 official Brics new partner countries joining on Jan 1, following an earlier invitation by Russian President Vladimir Putin when Russia chaired the bloc in 2024. Brazil is the current chair.

The foreign minister also said that apart from Brics, Thailand is playing a part in other international cooperative frameworks, including the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS), the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec).

He also mentioned the EU-Thailand Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) and ongoing negotiations with the European Union on a free trade agreement.

Upon joining Brics, Mr Maris said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs had held a discussion with the Council of State on the related legality immediately after receiving the invitation from Russia.

The conclusion was that Thailand's acceptance of the invitation to join Brics was not equivalent to being party to a treaty; thus, no parliamentary approval was required under Section 178 of the constitution, he said.