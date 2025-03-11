More flights added for Songkran

Tourists at the Suvarnabhumi airport passenger terminal during Songkran festival on April 11, 2024. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

An additional 25,000 seats for domestic flights will be added during the upcoming Songkran holiday, with air ticket prices for certain routes reduced by 30%, according to Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit.

Mr Suriya, also a deputy prime minister, chaired a meeting on Monday to prepare for an influx of travelers during the peak travel period from April 11-17.

Representatives from various state agencies and the private sector attended the meeting.

In response to the expected high demand for air tickets during the festival while ensuring reasonable airfares, Mr Suriya suggested that six major airlines under the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) -- Thai Airways International, Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet Air, provide 25,000 more seats through 124 additional flights.

He also suggested that airlines reduce airfares on certain popular routes by 30%. The airlines agreed to cooperate.

The 124 additional flights will cover the Bangkok–Phuket, Bangkok–Chiang Mai, Bangkok–Krabi, Bangkok–Koh Samui, Bangkok–Nakhon Phanom, Bangkok–Udon Thani, Bangkok–Ubon Ratchathani, Bangkok–Chiang Rai, Bangkok–Khon Kaen, Bangkok–Hat Yai and Bangkok–Nakhon Si Thammarat routes.

Tickets will be available for purchase from today until March 20 via the airlines' websites, call centres and ticket counters.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) was also instructed to provide 26 extra train services between Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal to Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Sila At and Yala.

The Transport Company was also told to put on 1,000 extra bus services to facilitate a high number of travellers, which are expected to peak on April 11 with 130,000 passengers.

Mr Suriya said motorists will continue to use the 167km Hin Kong-Pak Chong section of the M6 motorway and the 96km M81 motorway free of charge while the two toll roads are undergoing a trial period.