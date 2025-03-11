Govt 'committed' to minimum wage hike

Listen to this article

Vehicles drive past the construction site of the MRT Purple Line project on Suksawat Road in Bangkok as workers work at the site on Feb 10. (Photo: Nittaya Nattayai)

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn is committed to raising the minimum wage to 400 baht nationwide despite concerns over its impact on SMEs and inflation.

A tripartite wage committee will review the proposal on Wednesday.

Mr Phiphat on Monday addressed a parliamentary inquiry from Senator Tewarit Maneechai regarding obstacles to the increase. The move followed three postponements of the wage adjustment for all provinces.

The minister reaffirmed his commitment to pushing for the wage increase, using the 2012 wage adjustment model from seven provinces as a reference, particularly for the Bangkok Metropolitan area.

However, the wage committee and its subcommittees from 76 provinces concluded that only four provinces -- Phuket, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Rayong -- along with Surat Thani's Samui district, could implement the 400-baht minimum wage, starting on Jan 1 this year.

Mr Phiphat emphasised that he was concerned about the current wage inequality and does not deny responsibility for the problem.

He also acknowledged concerns that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) would be significantly affected by the wage hike, potentially causing severe economic consequences.

He noted that careful consideration is necessary, adding that the tripartite wage committee is scheduled to hold a meeting tomorrow, a day before its term ends.

The committee will continue its duties until a new one is formed.

"I remain hopeful. I can't force anyone, but I urge the tripartite committee to consider using pilot provinces as a model and applying the 400-baht wage to specific occupations that have seen economic improvement," he stated.

If the wage increase is not approved in the first meeting, a second meeting can be convened within 15 days.

Mr Phiphat also mentioned potential measures to mitigate the impact of the wage increase, such as tax deductions for businesses and reductions in employers' contributions to the Social Security Fund (SSF).

The Labour Ministry previously announced 129 occupations that would be eligible for the new minimum wage of 400 baht, leaving just 13 other occupations still below this threshold.