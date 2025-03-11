Ardent advocate for Thai athletes

Listen to this article

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul is a visionary leader, philanthropist, and a champion of Thai sports. Her contributions have left an indelible mark on the country's sporting landscape and beyond.

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul — Member of the International Olympic Committee

A distinguished member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Khunying Patama has played a pivotal role in promoting Thai sports on the global stage. Her extensive experience and leadership have earned her the trust of Thailand's sporting community, making her instrumental in advancing the country's ambitions in international events.

Most recently, she was appointed as an adviser to the committee assessing Thailand's readiness to put in a bid for the 6th Youth Olympic Games in 2030. Recognising her expertise, the Minister of Tourism and Sports entrusted her with evaluating Thailand's capabilities for hosting this prestigious event. Her insights will be key to shaping the nation's strategic approach, ensuring Thailand's place on the world sporting map.

Additionally, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has appointed Khunying Patama as an adviser to the organising committee for the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, which Thailand will host in December. With her guidance, the games are set to be an exemplary display of sportsmanship and organisational excellence.

As the election for the president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT) approaches on March 25, Khunying Patama is widely expected to be nominated by numerous sports associations.

The strong support for her stems from her pivotal role in advancing Thai sports and resolving conflicts between Thai sports associations and their international federations. In many countries, IOC members also serve as presidents of their national Olympic committees, ensuring effective coordination between domestic sports associations and international governing bodies.

Khunying Patama also enjoys strong public support for the NOCT presidency. According to the KBU Sport Poll, conducted by the Center of Innovation for Human Capital Development at Kasem Bundit University, she emerged as the top choice, securing 49.18% of the votes from 1,137 respondents, significantly higher than other candidates.

However, despite the overwhelming support and her anticipated nomination for the NOCT presidency on March 25, it remains uncertain whether Khunying Patama will accept the candidacy. The final decision rests with her. Khunying Patama's contributions have not gone unnoticed. She was recently honoured with the title of "Olympic Queen" by the Thai Sports Journalists' Association, a testament to her exceptional service to Thai and international sports. As Thailand's only female IOC member and the fourth Thai ever to hold this prestigious position, Khunying Patama's unwavering dedication has led to her name being considered for even higher roles within the IOC. However, she has prioritised the development of Thai sports, ensuring that her influence benefits athletes at home.

Beyond her administrative roles, Khunying Patama has been a steadfast supporter of Thai athletes, donating over 100 million baht annually to various sports federations, as well as initiatives for rural and youth development. Her generosity ensures that Thai athletes receive the resources they need to excel on the global stage. Her impact extends beyond Thailand, as evidenced by her honorary South Korean citizenship, a distinction rarely bestowed upon foreigners.

Her influence is not confined to elite sports.

As a passionate advocate for Special Olympics Thailand, she has worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities. Her leadership at the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin was instrumental in Thailand's success, where the nation's 35 athletes secured 10 gold medals. Her deep compassion and commitment to inclusivity highlight her dedication to using sports as a vehicle for social empowerment.

Khunying Patama's contributions extend far beyond sports. She has been a key figure in philanthropy, supporting initiatives in arts, music, education, and healthcare. From orchestrating charity art auctions to funding educational scholarships, her work embodies the spirit of leadership that transcends disciplines.

As Thailand stands on the brink of a new era in sports leadership, Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul's name resonates as a beacon of excellence. Whether through her international advocacy or philanthropic efforts, she continues to inspire a new generation of sports leaders.

The Bangkok Post is honoured to recognise Khunying Patama as one of its Women of the Year 2025 in celebration of International Women's Day. Her dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence serve as a testament to the power of leadership. Her journey is an example of how one individual can transform an entire nation's sporting landscape.