Courageous rights defender

Senator has battled for 20 years to bring justice and freedom to Thais across the country

Angkhana NeelapaijitSenator, former National Human Rights Commissioner

Senator Angkhana Neelapaijit, 68, has been praised for her unwavering courage and efforts for the promotion and protection of human rights in the country over the past two decades. Her determination, bravery, skill and passion have inspired Thai people and communities to respect and protect equal rights for all.

With these qualifications, Ms Angkhana this year receives the Women of the Year Award from the Bangkok Post.

The sudden change to human rights defender happened when Ms Angkhana lost her beloved husband, Somchai Neelapaijit, a Muslim lawyer who is believed to be a victim of enforced disappearance during the unrest in the South in 2004.

Having graduated from the Bachelor Nursing Science Programme at Mahidol University, she won recognition from society owing to her aggressive efforts to call for justice for her missing spouse.

It is believed that his disappearance was related to his battle against the unfair treatment of Muslims living in the deep South.

In the 20 years since he went missing, Ms Angkhana has never ceased her efforts to ignite the public's awareness of human rights to ensure people receive their basic rights and freedoms that should never be violated, regardless of their beliefs or way of life.

In 2009, she founded the Justice for Peace Foundation (JPF), a network of human rights and peace advocates that has done important work in documenting the human rights situation in the deep South by raising public awareness, providing legal assistance to victims and training women about human rights and the peace process.

In 2015, Ms Angkhana was appointed as a commissioner of the National Human Rights Commission of Thailand, a post from which she resigned in 2019. Amnesty International described her as "a leading human rights defender in the South".

She raised her ambition by translating the country's ratification of the International Convention for the Protection of all Persons against Enforced Disappearance in May 2024 into action.

The convention is a key instrument which obligates states to take important measures to prevent the heinous crime of enforced disappearance, hold perpetrators accountable and provide redress for victims and their families. No case in Thailand has been registered under the ratified convention thus far.

Due to the efforts of this outstanding human rights defender, she won the 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Award. The RMAF board of trustees recognised her unwavering courage in seeking justice for her husband and many other victims of violence and conflicts in southern Thailand, as well as her systematic and unflagging work to reform a flawed and unfair legal system.

The RMAF board was effusive in its praise of this humble individual who has been able to achieve such a strong impact in deterring human rights abuses. It has described her as "a stoic leader who has been championing justice for the marginalised in Southern Thailand, case after painful case".

According to her message written on the RMAF's website, Ms Angkhana said that the honour she received is not just a symbol of victory, or the end of her and other survivors' struggles for rights and justice. It represents a recognition of the continuing struggle for human rights, justice, freedom, democracy and the rule of law for all survivors of human rights abuses in the country and in our region.

Ms Angkhana also said she found that many human rights challenges faced by Thailand and other Asian countries -- such as violent extremism, poverty, refugee crises, and absence or lack of freedom of expression -- are only the tip of the iceberg.

Hence, each and every one of us has a choice to work to promote the upside rather than the downside of humanity. All have a sense of responsibility towards each other to respect social diversity while protecting equality, she added.

"[This] awardee has shown the story of an ordinary woman's struggle for justice, democracy and the rule of law," she wrote.