Spreading the love

Former beauty queen Panadda 'Boom' Wongphudee️️ is getting serious about improving the livelihood of people in Thailand

Last year, many parts of Thailand were heavily flooded, especially in the northern provinces. Homes were submerged in water and mud, leaving many people homeless and hopeless.

Panadda Wongphudee — Actress and social activist

One female hero was Panadda "Boom" Wongphudee️️, actress, presenter and Miss Thailand 2000. Yet, she is not just a pretty face.

Panadda is behind the Goodness Foundation, a non-profit organisation operated with an objective to help people in difficult circumstances, such as those stricken by natural disasters, impoverished patients, schoolchildren in Thailand's remote areas and so forth.

Social media was swamped with images of heavy floods last year. And many times, we saw Panadda -- also pregnant -- getting serious about helping people affected by the deluge. She was in the flooded areas, flying back and forth from Bangkok to the provinces.

Her foundation welcomed donations of not just money but also other necessities such as uncooked rice, dried and canned food, pet food, sanitary napkins, drinking water, bottled or boxed juices and milk, adult diapers, balm, chilli paste, cooking sauces and other ingredients. These were distributed to flood-affected victims by the foundation's own vehicles.

Even before the flood, the female philanthropist was always enthusiastic about helping the poor. She also established a ready-to-eat food stall called "Khao Gaeng Ngang Nam", translated as rice and curry from the beauty queen, selling any dish at only 10 baht. Rice is served free of charge.

Such a food stall serves as an opportunity for the poor or people with limited budgets to have a proper meal at a very low cost. The shop has a number of sponsors who also share her cause.

Now that the floods have receded, Panadda's generosity continues to flourish. Her foundation still helps impoverished people in whatever way it can.

One current project provides free transportation for poor patients who want to be transferred to hospitals in other provinces or their hometowns. The foundation also provides transfers for the deceased free of charge.