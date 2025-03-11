45 foreign workers at Myanmar scam centres sent from Tak to Ethiopia
45 foreign workers at Myanmar scam centres sent from Tak to Ethiopia

PUBLISHED : 11 Mar 2025 at 17:00

WRITER: Online Reporters

Foreign nationals wait at the 310th Military Circle in Tak province on Tuesday before being handed over to representatives from the Ethiopian embassy in India for repatriation. (Photo: Tak public relations office)
Tak authorities handed over 45 foreign nationals involved in Myanmar-based scam centres to Ethiopian officials for repatriation on Tuesday.

Deputy Tak governor Sawanit Suriyakul, defence volunteers and officials from the Tak provincial social development and human security office went to the 310th Military Circle in Tak province to hand over the 45 foreigners – 37 men and 8 women – according to the Tak public relations office. 

They were received by representatives from the Ethiopian embassy in New Delhi, India at about 10.30am on Tuesday.

The foreign nationals were to be taken to board a flight at Suvarnabhumi airport.

(Photo: Tak public relations office)

