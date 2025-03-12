'Real' digital wallets to debut in Q2

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra yesterday reaffirmed that the digital wallet scheme would continue according to the party's election manifesto promise.

Her assurance came after the government on Monday announced that the third phase of the handout programme, set for rollout in the second quarter, would cover 2.7 million people aged 16 to 20.

Ms Paetongtarn said the next phase of the 10,000-baht per person giveaway would be distributed and spent via digital wallets instead of cash as the system to enable this would be ready for implementation by then.

"The principles of the policy are to stimulate the economy and drive technological adoption. However, since development took time and people faced urgent financial problems, the first phase was distributed in cash," she said.

She urged the public to download the official application, saying the digital wallet scheme would provide the government with a database and allow for a more efficient distribution of financial assistance in the future.

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said yesterday that the negative list of 19 products under the scheme, including lottery tickets, alcoholic drinks, tobacco, cannabis, vouchers, cash cards, and communication devices, has been removed for easier management.

Mr Paopoom said there are no longer any products banned from the scheme, but stated that eight types of businesses will not be allowed to take part in the third phase instead -- petrol stations, restaurants, entertainment venues, lottery shops, liquor and tobacco shops.