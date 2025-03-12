Opposition warned not to name Thaksin

The opposition must revise its position by March 19 and not include any reference to an outsider if it wants the censure debate to happen as scheduled on March 24, House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said yesterday.

He was referring to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, seen as the de facto overseer of the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

Mr Wan informed opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut that any reference to the father of current premier Paetongtarn Shinawatra must be removed from the motion as it was not in compliance with parliamentary rules and the constitution.

However, the opposition has already submitted an official objection to this request, Arpath Sukhanunth, secretary-general of the House of Representatives, said yesterday.

The House's working team found that no previous censure motions had ever directly named any external individuals; however, other terms such as "family members" or "former members" had been used, Mr Arpath said.

He cited one case in 1986 where a company name was mentioned, adding that parliamentary privilege provided full immunity and thus prevented a lawsuit.

"The House Speaker has decided not to put the motion on the House agenda unless the opposition revises it. As House Speaker, [Mr Wan] says he will bear full responsibility," Mr Arpath said.

The Secretariat of the House will notify the opposition leader to make the amendment before March 19 so the debate can proceed on March 24.

Pakornwut Udompipatskul, a People's Party list-MP and chief opposition whip, questioned which parliamentary rule prohibited the naming of outsiders.

Mr Pakornwut stressed that the motion in question had followed all the regulations and protocol but that the opposition was nevertheless open to discussing ways to find a solution.

"A senior MP told me that during one House debate many years ago about the Asian financial crisis [which began in Thailand in 1997], an outsider was present in parliament because his name was raised, so the rule does not entirely prohibit the naming of an outsider," he said.

Ms Paetongtarn said her father had merely asked casually if he could be referred to during a House session as an external individual rather than being directly named.