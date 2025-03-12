Cabinet holds off on casino bill for more consideration

The cabinet did not take up the casino-entertainment complex bill for deliberation yesterday as expected, pending a public hearing, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said.

The government was previously expediting the process of gathering public opinions on the bill, which must not be rushed into law, she said, adding that public input and dissenting views must be heard.

Reporters asked Ms Paetongtarn to explain the government's sudden apparent lacklustre interest in enacting the bill.

The premier said the government was in no rush to proceed with the casino-entertainment complex project, which is a new policy requiring a thorough vetting and in-depth study of relevant laws and regulations.

The Ministry of Finance's public hearing on the bill is due to finish on Friday.

The cabinet's delay in deliberating the bill came despite Prime Minister's Office Minister Chousak Sirinil's assurance last week that the bill would be considered an urgent issue yesterday.

Ms Paetongtarn said the requirement for Thais to enter casino entertainment complexes -- that they prove they have at least 50 million baht in their bank accounts for at least six months before entry -- will also be discussed further.

Pakorn Nilpraphun, secretary-general of the Council of State, said the minimum savings requirement remains unchanged. Any decision to amend or remove it lies with the Ministry of Finance, not the council, which is the government's legal arm.

He said the council has finished examining the bill and has since returned it to the Cabinet Secretariat Office.

While the council scrutinised the bill, it had total freedom to make necessary changes. He denied that the council came under political interference during the vetting.

According to the council, the cabinet will now review the bill one last time before deciding whether to approve it.

Meanwhile, a related bill seeking to amend the Gambling Act to allow certain types of online gambling is currently going through a consultation process in which relevant agencies are giving opinions on the draft. Afterwards, the bill will be forwarded to the cabinet along with the agencies' opinions for consideration.

Yesterday, protest groups led by former red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan rallied outside Government House to oppose the casino-entertainment complex bill and the bill amending the Gambling Act.