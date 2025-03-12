Redefining success, inspiring change

Celebrating International Women's Day this month, the Bangkok Post is honouring 13 exceptional women whose remarkable achievements have made a lasting impact across various fields.

These trailblazers have redefined success through their relentless pursuit of excellence, inspiring change and shaping a better future. In recognition of their extraordinary contributions, we proudly present the Bangkok Post Women of the Year 2025.

This year, we shine a spotlight on visionary women who serve as catalysts for progress, driving transformation across industries and society. Their stories of resilience, leadership, and innovation exemplify the power of determination and inclusivity in shaping a brighter tomorrow.

A series of special features detailing their journeys and accomplishments is published today and continues until tomorrow in print and online at www.bangkokpost.com

Today, we honour Siriwong Borvornboonrutai, Co-President - Finance and Accounting, B.Grimm Power Plc; Kantima Lerlertyuttitham, Group Chief Human Resources Officer of Advanced Info Service Plc; and Nooror Somany Steppe, Master chef and founder of Blue Elephant restaurant.

Powering B.Grimm to success on the global stage

'Strategic Leadership in Energy'

Helping the firm navigate challenges with sustainable financial growth

Siriwong BorvornboonrutaiCo-President - Finance and Accounting, B.Grimm Power Plc

Helping B.Grimm Power Plc achieve its goal of becoming a global power company requires strenuous effort, with an active contribution from Siriwong Borvornboonrutai, co-president for finance and accounting at the firm.

She is known for her role in working with the executive team to set the direction for the company, not only to increase its power generation capacity, but also to ensure its finances grow in a healthy manner.

B.Grimm Power is a key revenue driver for the group, earning more than the other five businesses under the B.Grimm Group, namely pharmacy, healthcare, digital technology, real estate, and the lifestyle-related firms.

The company has great potential to become a power company on a global scale, with total electricity supply set to soar to 10 gigawatts, up from 4GW, by 2030, said Ms Siriwong.

B.Grimm Power also aims to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"Our journey is driven by strategic expansion, financial strength and strong partnerships in which we have established a presence in multiple countries, ensuring a well-balanced portfolio across both emerging and developed markets to drive growth and resilience," Ms Siriwong said.

She helps the company bring a global perspective to decision-making, ensuring its operations are carefully implemented by adapting to cultures in every market.

One driving force that will pave the way for B.Grimm Power to successfully run the energy business on the global stage is geographical diversification. This allows the company to minimise geopolitical risks by reducing its reliance on a single market, she said.

Ms Siriwong also helps B.Grimm Power better manage risks through her work in the company's finance and accounting section.

In her view, if B.Grimm Power meets four criteria, mainly aimed at dealing with financial issues, the company will stand out globally.

The criteria are: a significant share of revenue from international operations, particularly from renewable power plants; the growth of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, which will enhance overall financial performance; a positive net present value and a higher return on capital employed than weighted average cost of capital; the company's commitment to be a leading player in the international energy landscape.

Ms Siriwong also supports B.Grimm Power's access to large, investment-grade markets such as Europe, the US, Japan and South Korea. These economies are experiencing a surge in power demand due to electrification trends or electricity-powered life, she said.

These factors cannot be separated from the rigorous and sound financial analysis that Ms Siriwong has been conducting for the company.

Spreading equality through technology

'Equality and Technology Visionary'

Kantima LerlertyuttithamGroup Chief Human Resources Officer of Advanced Info Service Plc

Ms Kantima is committed to fostering equality through technology.

Through her leadership in developing staff, advocacy of diversity, and her social impact initiatives, Kantima Lerlertyuttitham, the group chief human resources officer at Advanced Info Service Plc (AIS), has demonstrated a strong vision and commitment to fostering equality through technology.

Ms Kantima has more than 25 years of experience in human resources management, driving leading organisations across both the private and public sectors.

She also played a crucial role in developing AIS personnel and expanding opportunities to the wider Thai society with her commitment to fostering equality and opportunity through policies and initiatives that ensure equal access to knowledge and technology for everyone.

Ms Kantima was instrumental in establishing the AIS Academy, transforming traditional employee training into an open knowledge hub accessible to both AIS employees and the general public.

The academy is dedicated to leveraging technology to eliminate educational barriers and enhance skill development, ensuring equal growth opportunities for all.

The AIS Academy has developed courses that have enhanced the skills of more than 13,000 AIS employees in collaboration with renowned global institutions such as MIT, Harvard Business School, Manchester University, and Stanford University.

The academy also incorporates digital platforms that enable employees to access knowledge and self-improvement opportunities equitably.

Moreover, the AIS Academy has narrowed the education gap through projects like AIS ReadDi, a digital library, ensuring that underserved communities can access books and educational materials.

Ms Kantima is also committed to fostering an inclusive culture at AIS.

She emphasises the belief that "diversity makes us beautiful", so AIS has implemented policies that embrace and promote diversity in gender, age, ethnicity, beliefs and lifestyles.

She has also been a key advocate in shaping AIS's corporate culture, dubbed "Fit Fun Fair", designed to foster employee well-being, fairness and inclusion.

Fit refers to encouraging employees to maintain strong physical and mental health while equipping them with the necessary skills to navigate challenges.

Fun means creating an enjoyable work environment that fosters positive thinking and resilience in the face of challenges.

Fair applies to ensuring equal opportunities for all employees, promoting openness to diversity, and recognising outstanding performance with well-deserved rewards.

AIS was one of the first Thai corporations to officially support marriage equality by implementing inclusive welfare policies, such as financial support for employees' weddings regardless of gender and special leave for gender transition.

Due to AIS's outstanding commitment to equality and inclusion, the company was honoured with the Outstanding Private Sector Organisation Award for Rights Protection and Gender Equality Promotion from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS).

Ms Kantima was also a driving force behind the "Think-In-Advance" mission, collaborating with the MSDHS to leverage AIS's workforce and digital technology to reduce social inequalities and empower vulnerable groups.

This has led to impactful initiatives, including "Aunjai Arsa for Career Development", where AIS employees provide digital literacy training and career development guidance to underserved communities.

She also championed the Jump Thailand Hackathon, which encourages young students to create technology-driven solutions for the elderly and people with disabilities.

A pioneer in redefining Thai cuisine

'Thai Gastronomy Ambassador'

Chef Somany "Nooror" Steppe of the Blue Elephant has been promoting 'Thai Kitchen To The World' for almost 40 years

Nooror Somany SteppeMaster chef and founder of Blue Elephant restaurant

Thai Gastronomy Ambassador Nooror Somany Steppe Master chef and founder of Blue Elephant restaurant

Chef Somany "Nooror" Steppe is the central person behind the success of the Blue Elephant brand, where Thai heritage cuisine is her driving force.

For more than four decades, chef Nooror has been striving as an ambassador advocating Thai cuisine and culture worldwide. Her motto? "You cannot make good Thai food without good Thai ingredients!"

Having met her business partner and husband, Karel Steppe, while studying in Belgium in the 70s, chef Nooror opened the first Blue Elephant restaurant in 1980 in Brussels with partners Chai Wayno and Somboon Insuri.

When the chef returned to Thailand, she was personal assistant to Ajarn Sisamon, the legendary guru of Thai heritage cuisine. The Blue Elephant Restaurant and Cooking School opened in Bangkok in 2002, followed by a Phuket branch in 2010. The restaurant also has branches in Malta and Copenhagen, Denmark. But that wasn't all.

Chef Nooror's motto played a big role, and the Blue Elephant groups began to make their own spices and curry pastes at the Blue Spice factory. The manufacturing arm of the Blue Elephant group was inaugurated in 2006 and exports products to 45 countries.

Born in Chachoengsao, chef Nooror was ingrained in the culinary world since childhood by her mother and was renowned for her famous heirloom massaman curry paste.

"One of my earliest memories was attempting to make hor mok for my mother," she recalls. "I was about 11 and wanted my mother to be proud of me." The Thai fish soufflé turned out to be awful as chef Nooror forgot to fillet and debone the seabass.

"I am proud of my Thai heritage. Each dish has its own history, and I love creating as much as exploring the palace recipes of different eras or delving into the regional culinary heritage gems," says the chef.

In promoting the "Thai Kitchen To The World" for almost 40 years, chef Nooror was awarded an honorary Master of Arts degree from Kasetsart University and a Prime Minister Exporter Award. For over 30 years, she has been recognised as one of Thailand's top chefs.

"I have been operating Thai restaurants in Europe for 45 years and have successfully expanded to multiple locations. Thai cuisine has always been popular. In recent years, the government has actively supported its global recognition through soft power initiatives led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Amazing Thailand campaign. These efforts have significantly enhanced the international visibility of Thai cuisine," the chef told the Bangkok Post.

In 2024, the Officer Of The Order of Leopold honour was conferred upon Chef Nooror for spreading the soft power of Thai cuisine and Thai culture from Belgium to Thailand. The honour is Belgium's oldest and highest honorary order of knighthood. Chef Nooror also holds the title of ambassador to the Queen Sirikit Centre for Breast Cancer.

Despite wearing many hats, nothing seems to stop the chef. In 2019, she opened Thai Brasserie by Blue Elephant, along with Monkey Pod, restaurants under the same umbrella.

"Thailand has numerous culinary schools within various universities, providing the younger generation with the chance to learn and gain a deeper understanding of Thai cuisine. This strong foundation ensures it will continue to flourish. It will not merely persist but also be passed down and further developed by the new generation, adapting to modern trends while gaining even greater recognition on the global stage," says chef Nooror.