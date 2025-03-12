Judicial body suspends senior judge

Listen to this article

The Judicial Commission has resolved to suspend a former chief court judge for misconduct in connection with a high-profile business dispute between members of a well-known family in Bangkok.

His deputy, who faced the same allegation, was not suspended due to insufficient evidence against him.

The decision was reached during a commission meeting held at the Supreme Court on Monday, following allegations filed by one of the parties in the family dispute case being heard in a southern Bangkok court.

He accused both judges of unfair treatment in favour of the other party, which resulted in the case being split into many sub-cases.

The accusation led to a disciplinary probe and the two judges being transferred to other courts.

On Monday, the commission found sufficient grounds to believe that the former chief court judge handled the case in favour of one party and agreed to suspend him.

However, there was not enough evidence to prove the deputy judge committed the same offence.