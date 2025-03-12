Spreading equality through technology

Kantima Lerlertyuttitham, Group Chief Human Resources Officer of Advanced Info Service Plc

Through her leadership in developing staff, advocacy of diversity, and her social impact initiatives, Kantima Lerlertyuttitham, the group chief human resources officer at Advanced Info Service Plc (AIS), has demonstrated a strong vision and commitment to fostering equality through technology.

Ms Kantima has more than 25 years of experience in human resources management, driving leading organisations across both the private and public sectors.

She also played a crucial role in developing AIS personnel and expanding opportunities to the wider Thai society with her commitment to fostering equality and opportunity through policies and initiatives that ensure equal access to knowledge and technology for everyone.

Ms Kantima was instrumental in establishing the AIS Academy, transforming traditional employee training into an open knowledge hub accessible to both AIS employees and the general public.

The academy is dedicated to leveraging technology to eliminate educational barriers and enhance skill development, ensuring equal growth opportunities for all.

The AIS Academy has developed courses that have enhanced the skills of more than 13,000 AIS employees in collaboration with renowned global institutions such as MIT, Harvard Business School, Manchester University, and Stanford University.

The academy also incorporates digital platforms that enable employees to access knowledge and self-improvement opportunities equitably.

Moreover, the AIS Academy has narrowed the education gap through projects like AIS ReadDi, a digital library, ensuring that underserved communities can access books and educational materials.

Ms Kantima is also committed to fostering an inclusive culture at AIS.

She emphasises the belief that "diversity makes us beautiful", so AIS has implemented policies that embrace and promote diversity in gender, age, ethnicity, beliefs and lifestyles.

She has also been a key advocate in shaping AIS's corporate culture, dubbed "Fit Fun Fair", designed to foster employee well-being, fairness and inclusion.

Fit refers to encouraging employees to maintain strong physical and mental health while equipping them with the necessary skills to navigate challenges.

Fun means creating an enjoyable work environment that fosters positive thinking and resilience in the face of challenges.

Fair applies to ensuring equal opportunities for all employees, promoting openness to diversity, and recognising outstanding performance with well-deserved rewards.

AIS was one of the first Thai corporations to officially support marriage equality by implementing inclusive welfare policies, such as financial support for employees' weddings regardless of gender and special leave for gender transition.

Due to AIS's outstanding commitment to equality and inclusion, the company was honoured with the Outstanding Private Sector Organisation Award for Rights Protection and Gender Equality Promotion from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS).

Ms Kantima was also a driving force behind the "Think-In-Advance" mission, collaborating with the MSDHS to leverage AIS's workforce and digital technology to reduce social inequalities and empower vulnerable groups.

This has led to impactful initiatives, including "Aunjai Arsa for Career Development", where AIS employees provide digital literacy training and career development guidance to underserved communities.

She also championed the Jump Thailand Hackathon, which encourages young students to create technology-driven solutions for the elderly and people with disabilities.