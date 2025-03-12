Powering B.Grimm to success on the global stage

Listen to this article

Helping B.Grimm Power Plc achieve its goal of becoming a global power company requires strenuous effort, with an active contribution from Siriwong Borvornboonrutai, co-president for finance and accounting at the firm.

Siriwong Borvornboonrutai, Co-President — Finance and Accounting, B.Grimm Power Plc

She is known for her role in working with the executive team to set the direction for the company, not only to increase its power generation capacity, but also to ensure its finances grow in a healthy manner.

B.Grimm Power is a key revenue driver for the group, earning more than the other five businesses under the B.Grimm Group, namely pharmacy, healthcare, digital technology, real estate, and the lifestyle-related firms.

The company has great potential to become a power company on a global scale, with total electricity supply set to soar to 10 gigawatts, up from 4GW, by 2030, said Ms Siriwong.

B.Grimm Power also aims to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"Our journey is driven by strategic expansion, financial strength and strong partnerships in which we have established a presence in multiple countries, ensuring a well-balanced portfolio across both emerging and developed markets to drive growth and resilience," Ms Siriwong said.

She helps the company bring a global perspective to decision-making, ensuring its operations are carefully implemented by adapting to cultures in every market.

One driving force that will pave the way for B.Grimm Power to successfully run the energy business on the global stage is geographical diversification. This allows the company to minimise geopolitical risks by reducing its reliance on a single market, she said.

Ms Siriwong also helps B.Grimm Power better manage risks through her work in the company's finance and accounting section.

In her view, if B.Grimm Power meets four criteria, mainly aimed at dealing with financial issues, the company will stand out globally.

The criteria are: a significant share of revenue from international operations, particularly from renewable power plants; the growth of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, which will enhance overall financial performance; a positive net present value and a higher return on capital employed than weighted average cost of capital; the company's commitment to be a leading player in the international energy landscape.

Ms Siriwong also supports B.Grimm Power's access to large, investment-grade markets such as Europe, the US, Japan and South Korea. These economies are experiencing a surge in power demand due to electrification trends or electricity-powered life, she said.

These factors cannot be separated from the rigorous and sound financial analysis that Ms Siriwong has been conducting for the company.