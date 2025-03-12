Seven BMA officials arrested over fake repairs to buses

BMA shelled out B2.7m for repairs that were not done over three years

Listen to this article

Anti-corruption officials and police inspect a repair garage in Bangkok's Saphan Sung district on Wednesday morning. The garage supposedly made repairs to five buses operated by the sports division of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. (Photo: Central Investigation Bureau)

Seven officials at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) have been arrested for alleged corruption in fake repairs made to five buses at a cost of 2.7 million baht.

Their apprehension followed the inspection of a repair garage on Wednesday morning by top-ranking government officials including Phumwisan Kasemsuk, secretary-general of the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) and Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, head of the Counter Corruption Division (CCD).

The garage is in Saphan Sung district and had supposedly made repairs to five BMA buses.

Seven BMA officials in the city's sports division under the culture, sports and tourism department were arrested shortly afterwards. Police executed arrest warrants issued by the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.

Six of them surrendered to police at the Thai-Japanese Stadium in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district and the other one was apprehended in front of his house.

The arrests came after the State Audit Office (SAO) found alleged irregularities in the repair of five air-conditioned buses, each with 45-50 seats, operated by the BMA’s sports division.

The SAO examined financial documents the agency had submitted for repairs it claimed were made to the five vehicles between 2022 and 2024, but the buses had not been sent for repair 11 times.

The seven officials had allegedly falsified documents for the repairs. The SAO asked the PACC to investigate further.

The graft agency then found 17 more fake repairs, bringing the total to 28 and the financial damage to the state to about 2.7 million baht.

On Nov 22 last year, the BMA assigned officials to file a complaint with CCD police against the seven officials for alleged corruption.

Counter corruption investigators brought together the evidence to support a successful application for arrest warrants from the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.